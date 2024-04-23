Advertisement

London: Controversial anchor Huw Edwards of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), who had covered important events such as the general elections, the announcement of the death and funeral of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronation of King Charles III, has resigned from his position. Huw Edwards, 62, was in the middle of a sexual harassment allegation. He has resigned from the BBC on ‘medical grounds’, said the broadcaster.

The anchor had been off air since July 2023 after the accusation of having paid £35,000 to a teenager for sexting him, including sending explicit pictures. In another case, a BBC staffer alleged of similar behaviour from the star presenter.

The BBC said in a statement on Monday, "Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC. After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors. The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further."

The sexual abuse case was reported in The Sun, who had interviewed the minor’s mother and stepfather, who revealed the Edwards first contacted the teenager when they were 17. However, the teenager’s lawyer came forward and denied any inappropriate behaviour on Edwards’ part. But

Edwards’s wife Vicky Flind had released a statement after the scandal, revealing her husband’s depression and that the family needed privacy after the accusations.

Huw Edwards served at the BBC for most of his journalistic career.