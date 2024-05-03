Controversial Video of Chinese Manager Beating African Workers Sparks Outrage

Advertisement

A disturbing video depicting a Chinese manager violently beating African workers has ignited a firestorm of controversy and sparked a broader debate surrounding racism and exploitation. The footage, shared widely on social media by journalist Dom Lucre, shows a Chinese man wielding a stick and mercilessly striking the workers, who cower in fear, prompting comparisons to the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: This disturbing footage of a Chinese employer in Africa treating his employees like Trans Atlantic slaves is going viral across the internet.



Viewers have begun discussing on how it appears the Chinese are ‘fare more racist than the White man’ in Africa. pic.twitter.com/4zTnliEQea — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre)

The video, which has amassed nearly 12 million views, has thrust issues of racism and human rights abuses into the spotlight, drawing condemnation from users across the globe. While the authenticity of the video remains unverified, its circulation has prompted discussions about the treatment of African workers by Chinese employers and the prevalence of systemic racism.

Chinese are more racist than other races?

In the accompanying caption, Lucre alleges that the Chinese are "far more racist than the White man in Africa," further fuelling the contentious discourse surrounding race relations and power dynamics.

Commentators on social media have expressed outrage and concern over the purported mistreatment of the workers, with one user condemning the actions as "sick and disgusting," while others lament the ongoing human rights abuses worldwide. The incident has reignited calls for solidarity among individuals of all races to confront and condemn acts of cruelty and oppression.

Not an isolated incident

This incident is not an isolated one. Reports of African workers enduring exploitation and abuse at the hands of Chinese project managers have surfaced in the past, highlighting systemic issues within the relationship between Chinese investors and African laborers. Instances of workers being subjected to grueling conditions, low wages, and long hours have raised alarm bells about the need for greater oversight and accountability.

In 2022, a Chinese man in Rwanda was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a video emerged showing him whipping a worker, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation. Similarly, in a landmark case in Kenya, a court awarded a Kenyan worker compensation after he was subjected to physical violence by his Chinese employer.

China, the new colonial master?

The relationship between China and African nations, characterized by extensive trade partnerships and investments, has come under scrutiny in recent years. While these partnerships hold the promise of economic development and growth, they also underscore the need for robust protections for labor rights and human dignity.

As the video continues to circulate and prompt discussions on social media platforms, it serves as a stark reminder of the enduring challenges faced by marginalized communities and the imperative of holding perpetrators of abuse and discrimination accountable.

