Published 08:45 IST, February 5th 2025

Could Change History: Israeli PM Netanyahu Backs Donald Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan

Netanyahu praised Trump’s support for Israel, calling him 'the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.'

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: X

Washington:  US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced plans for the United States to take control of Gaza and redevelop it, suggesting that Palestinians should relocate elsewhere. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the proposal during a joint press conference at the White House.  

Netanyahu called Trump’s plan a potential turning point. “It’s worth paying attention to this,” he said. “This is something that could change history.”  

Netanyahu praised Trump’s support for Israel, calling him “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.” He added, “Israel has never been stronger, and Iran’s terror axis has never been weaker.”  

Trump’s proposal to take control of Gaza has sparked debate, with critics warning that forced displacement of Palestinians could escalate tensions in the region. However, the US administration appears committed to exploring the idea as part of its broader Middle East strategy.

