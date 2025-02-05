Could Change History: Israeli PM Netanyahu Backs Donald Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced plans for the United States to take control of Gaza and redevelop it, suggesting that Palestinians should relocate elsewhere. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the proposal during a joint press conference at the White House.

Netanyahu called Trump’s plan a potential turning point. “It’s worth paying attention to this,” he said. “This is something that could change history.”

Netanyahu praised Trump’s support for Israel, calling him “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.” He added, “Israel has never been stronger, and Iran’s terror axis has never been weaker.”