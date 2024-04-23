Council of Europe Slams UK's Rwanda Scheme

Advertisement

The Council of Europe’s human rights watchdog has raised serious concerns over the UK government's Rwanda scheme, expressing worries about its potential impact on asylum seekers' human rights and judicial independence.

Michael O’Flaherty, the body’s human rights commissioner, criticized the scheme, stating it raises significant issues regarding asylum seekers' rights and the rule of law. O’Flaherty highlighted the lack of prior assessment of asylum claims by UK authorities in the majority of cases under the Rwanda bill, as well as its limitation on UK courts' ability to fully scrutinize related issues independently.

Expressing apprehension, O’Flaherty emphasized that subjecting individuals to "refoulement" violates international conventions and treaties, including the European Convention on Human Rights and the Refugee Convention.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following the bill's passage, hailed it as a transformative step in global migration policy.

However, a Home Office minister anticipated legal challenges to the Rwanda scheme, acknowledging opposition from groups determined to thwart its implementation.

Charities and rights organizations have strongly criticized the bill's passage, branding it as a blemish on the UK’s moral standing.

The UK, as a member of the Council of Europe, is under scrutiny for its adherence to human rights principles amidst the controversy surrounding the Rwanda bill.