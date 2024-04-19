Advertisement

The Covid infection that killed an unnamed 72-year-old Dutch man in 2023 acquired over 50 mutations, TIME reported, citing research carried out by the University of Amsterdam's Centre for Experimental and Molecular Medicine. The man, who had a compromised immune system, was infected with the Omicron variant of Covid in February 2022 after his system failed to build the necessary immunity after multiple vaccine shots. The Covid infection subsequently lasted a record 613 days or roughly 20 months before the Dutch pensioner succumbed to his illness and an underlying blood disorder in 2023.

During this time period, as noted above, the virus underwent over 50 mutations. Analysis of samples collected from several dozen throat and nasal swabs, for instance, revealed that the virus had developed a resistance to sotrovimab (a Covid antibody treatment) within just a few weeks. Some of these mutations even indicated an enhanced ability to dodge immune defences, researchers found.

Advertisement

There were reportedly no signs that this super-mutated virus had infected other people.

Researchers are now set to present this case at the ESCMID Global Congress in Barcelona next week, with the emphasis of the case being how prolonged infections in immunocompromised individuals allow viruses to accumulate sufficient genetic changes to spawn new variants of concern.

Advertisement

“We emphasise the importance of continuing genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 evolution in immunocompromised individuals with persistent infections,” said the researchers.