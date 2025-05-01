Cry Nation Pakistan Pleads Donald Trump To Interfere As India Plans To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan’s ambassador to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has urged President Donald Trump to intervene as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate after Pak-backed terrorists targeted 26 innocent Indian tourists in one of the most brutal terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Making the request and already on backfoot, Pakistan, urged the President under the umbrella of a nuclear threat saying the latter should intervene or risks a nuclear crisis.

Sheikh said that Kashmir is the flashiest flashpoint in global geopolitics and root cause of tensions with India.

In a statement, Sheikh said, “If we have a President who is standing for peace in the world as a pronounced objective during this administration, to establish a legacy as a peacemaker or as someone who finished wars, defied wars and played a role in de-confliction, resolving the disputes or I don’t think there is any higher or flashier flash point, particularly in nuclear terms, as Kashmir.”