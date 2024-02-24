English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Cute Video Shows A Smart Elephant Playing A Magic Trick Prank On A Woman | WATCH

Viral Video: The elephant's playful behavior appeared to surprise and entertain the woman at the same time.

Pritam Saha
Viral Video: Elephant Plays Prank On Woman
Viral Video: Elephant Plays Prank On Woman | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Elephants are generally peaceful creatures, but when irritated or threatened, they may become rather dangerous. They are also known to engage with people and are fairly friendly with them. The kindness of the elephant has recently been demonstrated by a video that has made people smile on the internet.

Hillarious Incident

A funny incident occurred when Mac, an adorable and lively elephant at Imire Rhino & Wildlife Conservancy in Zimbabwe, Africa, hilariously took a hat off of a woman's head while she was posing for a picture with him. Pretending to have eaten it, Mac neatly hid the hat in his mouth. Mack graciously returned the woman's hat after she requested him to, since she found the entire situation to be really humorous.

Netizens Reaction

The elephant's playful behavior appeared to surprise and entertain the woman at the same time. As they watch the elephant's prank, internet users have been reacting hilariously to the video, leaving heartfelt comments. Instagram users commented, "Omg... Such a cutie pie," and "the elephant has the best sense of humour," respectively.

A common curiosity among humans is the true intelligence of certain animals. Though it is a typical occurrence in cartoons, real-life instances of animals outwitting humans are rare. But this particular prank of an elephant on an unknowing woman demonstrated exactly how intelligent the creature can be. Many people were unaware that elephants could comprehend jokes and pranks, despite their reputation for having bizarre memories. Elephant intelligence can be demonstrated by watching videos such as these. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

ViralWorld News

