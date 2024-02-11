Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:27 IST
10 Seconds Of Pure Happiness: Adorable Video Of A Baby Hippo Yawning Goes Viral | WATCH
Viral: A hippo's mouth can stretch 180 degrees, which redefines the term "open wide"!
Viral: When did a baby hippo last yawn? You're going to smile a lot after seeing this incredibly charming video of Tanganyika Wildlife Park posted by an X (Formerly Twitter) user. Ten seconds of pure happiness can be found in the video. The little hippopotamus may be seen outside having fun with its mother. The baby discovers that a camera is set up to observe them. Baby yawns loudly and puts out a huge yawn as it approaches the camera.
Hippo's Mouth Can Stretch 180 Degrees
The hippopotamus assumes an aggressive stance and opens its mouth, biting anyone who approaches too closely or enters its territory when it feels threatened. A hippo's mouth can stretch 180 degrees, which redefines the term "open wide"! This little hippo was actually practicing being tough, even though we all assumed it needed a nap. Regretfully, rather than being frightening, we all find it adorable!
Though they may seem adorable, hippos are among the most dangerous animals on the earth, so don't let that deceive you. It won't be long before the newborn hippo grows into a large, dangerous animal in the wild. Even though the baby Hippo spends the first seven to eight years of their lives with their mother, in as little as a few months they will begin to show signs of independence and go out on their own, but they will never go too far from her.
