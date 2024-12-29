sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:28 IST, December 29th 2024

Days After Kazakhstan Tragedy, Plane Crashes in South Korea: What We Know So Far

Days after the tragic crash in Kazakhstan, a South Korean plane crashed at Muan Airport while landing. Here's what we know so far.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: X

Seoul: Days after the tragic crash in Kazakhstan, a South Korean plane crashed at Muan Airport while landing. According to reports, 28 people have been confirmed dead after the Jeju Air flight, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, deviated off the runway and crashed into a fence.

