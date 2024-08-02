Published 00:37 IST, August 2nd 2024
Deadly Listeria Outbreak Triggers Massive Boar’s Head Deli Meat Recall: What You Need To Know
The U.S. CDC reports that the outbreak, which began in May, has resulted in two deaths and nearly three dozen hospitalisations.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Deadly Listeria Outbreak Triggers Massive Boar’s Head Deli Meat Recall: What You Need To Know | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:37 IST, August 2nd 2024