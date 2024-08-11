Published 11:07 IST, August 11th 2024
Debby Finally Moves Out of the US, Though Some Flooding Risk and Outages Remain
Hurricane Debby moved out, leaving over 100,000 without power and extensive flooding in four states. Recovery efforts continue with rescue operations underway.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hurricane Debby's Departure Leaves Over 100,000 Without Power Across Four States | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:07 IST, August 11th 2024