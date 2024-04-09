×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Concerning! Report Says US Schools Dealing With Epidemic Of Deepfake Nudes In Schools

A report in NYT underscored the grave challenge of schools in the US grappling with the rampant epidemic of 'deepfake nudes.'

Reported by: Radhika Dhawad
Report Says US Schools Dealing With Epidemic Of Deepfake Nudes In Schools | Image:unsplash
  • 2 min read
New Jersey: In an alarming and extremely distressing scenario, a report in the New York Times (NYT) underscored the grave challenge of schools in the US grappling with the rampant epidemic of 'deepfake nudes' that has left young girls and parents shaken. 

What are deepfake or deepfake nudes?

Deepfake nudes are images that are generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) via online platforms/software that digitally undress individuals, non-consensually, based on uploaded photos by making the victim look nude. However, the images don't accurately reflect the person's real physical form.

The images generated from the app were termed as 'deep nudes or deepfake nudes.' 

Rising deepfake nudes in US schools

A recent report published in NYT stated several teenage girls in New Jersey's Westfield High School were a victim of the deepfake nudes. The students alerted the administrators that boys in their class had used their AI-generated morphed explicit images and leaked the same. 

As per school and police reports, the disturbing morphed images of AI-generated breasts and genitalia of girls were shared by boys on social media platforms including Snapchat and Instagram. 

Despite several complaints, the report stated that the families accused the district of doing little to ‘publicly address the doctored images or update school policies to hinder exploitative A.I. use.’

Raymond González, the Superintendent of Westfield Public Schools, in a statement published in NYT, said, “All school districts are grappling with the challenges and impact of artificial intelligence and other technology available to students at any time and anywhere.”

Unfortunately, similar incidents took place at Issaquah High School near Seattle, and Beverly Vista Middle School in Beverly Hills, California to name a few.

Experts say that one of the many perils of deepfake nudes led to severe harassment, humiliation and bullying of victims including children thus severely harming their mental health, reputation, career prospects and even physical safety. 

In extreme trauma cases, a person could also dissociate and lose touch with reality, causing temporary amnesia. 

NYT reported that last month, "The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned that it was illegal to distribute computer-generated child sexual abuse material, including realistic-looking A.I.-generated images of identifiable minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct."

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

