Published 09:13 IST, July 21st 2024
'Deeply Concerned:' UN Chief Antonio Guterres on Israel's Attack on Yemen
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over Israel's recent airstrikes in and around the Yemeni port .
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Guterres had asked the Gaza-based Hamas group to release all hostages without any conditions and has urged Israel to allow aid to Gaza | Image: AP/File
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:13 IST, July 21st 2024