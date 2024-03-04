English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 00:06 IST

Deeply Moved to See Million Thai Devotees Pay Respects to Buddha's Holy Relics: EAM Jaishankar

In his social media post, EAM Jaishankar said that the shared heritage and culture of India and Thailand is "a bridge that creates a special bond."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Devotees paying their respects to the relics of Lord Buddha in Thailand.
Devotees paying their respects to the relics of Lord Buddha in Thailand. | Image:X@DrSJaishankar
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Sunday, said that he was deeply moved to see a million Thai devotees paying their respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha that are currently being displayed in the nation as part of an exposition that started on February 22. On that day, the holy relics of Lord Buddha and those of his disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana reached Bangkok on a special flight of the Indian Air Force. In a post on X, he also shared a few images of the special pavilion in which the relics were displayed in Bangkok, as part of the first leg of the 26-day exposition.

"Deeply moved to see a million Thai devotees pay respects to the Buddhist Holy Relics which travelled from India. Our shared heritage and culture is a bridge that creates a special bond. Thank @MinOfCultureGoI, @IndiainThailand & @IbcWorldOrg for their efforts," Jaishankar posted on X.

This is the first time that the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples have been showcased together, the Union Culture Ministry earlier said.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok also posted some aerial images of the pavilion surrounded by a sea of humanity.

"Sunsets on the final day of the exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Thousands of devotees gather to pay homage to the sacred relics from India. #GangaMekongHolyRelicsDhammayatra. @MEAIndia @MinOfCultureGoI @IbcWorldOrg @PMOIndia," it posted.

The holy relics will be displayed in a special pavilion in Bangkok from February 22 to March 3, the Culture Ministry had announced earlier in New Delhi.

The four Holy Piparahwa Relics of Lord Buddha and his Two Disciples, Arahata Sariputra, and Arahata Maudgalyayana were enshrined on February 23 for public veneration at the specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang pavilion.

According to the schedule, these holy relics will be displayed at Ho Kum Luang, Royal Rujapruek, Chiang Mai, from March 4 to 8, Wat Maha Wanaram, Ubon Ratchathani, from March 9 to 13 and Wat MahaThat, Aoluek, Krabi, from March 14 to 18.

The holy relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, the culture ministry said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

