Delta Airlines First Statement After Plane With 80-Onboard Crash Lands at Toronto Airport

Toronto: At least one passenger out of 8 was critically injured after a Delta Airlines plane with 80-onboard crash-landed and flipped upside down at Toronto airport in Canada on Monday. The flight which took off from Minneapolis crash-landed on a snowy tarmac at Toronto's Pearson airport. Some videos have surfaced on X showing people rushing out of the flight and being evacuated.

In a statement, Delta Airlines said, “Delta is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident."

“We are working to confirm any details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available.”

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed crash-landed plane on the tarmac as emergency services were being rushed to save and evacuate the passengers.

Toronto Pearson also took to X and acknowledged the incident saying, “Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Peel Regional Police reported that eight individuals were injured in the incident. One of the injured was described as being in critical condition, though the injuries were not life-threatening, while the other seven sustained injuries ranging from moderate to mild.