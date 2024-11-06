Published 22:00 IST, November 6th 2024
Democrat Sarah McBride of Delaware to Become First Openly Transgender Person to Serve in Congress
McBride has established a national profile as an LGBTQ activist and raised more than $3 million in campaign contributions from around the country.
Democrat Sarah McBride of Delaware to become first openly transgender person to serve in Congress | Image: AP
