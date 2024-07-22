Published 08:29 IST, July 22nd 2024
Democratic Party Ensures Transparent Process for the Nomination of New Candidate
According to the Democratic Party, it will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward with the nomination of the new presidential candidate.
Press Trust Of India
After Joe Biden Bows out from Presidential elections, DNC Ensures Transparent process for the nomination of new candidate | Image: AP
