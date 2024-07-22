sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 08:29 IST, July 22nd 2024

Democratic Party Ensures Transparent Process for the Nomination of New Candidate

According to the Democratic Party, it will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward with the nomination of the new presidential candidate.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
After Joe Biden Bows out from Presidential elections, DNC Ensures Transparent process for the nomination of new candidate
After Joe Biden Bows out from Presidential elections, DNC Ensures Transparent process for the nomination of new candidate | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:21 IST, July 22nd 2024