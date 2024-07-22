Published 12:39 IST, July 22nd 2024
Democrats Rally Behind Harris as She Pledges to 'Earn and Win' Presidential Nomination
As Democrats organize to confront Republican Trump this fall, Biden said choosing Harris as his vice president had been the first and “best decision” he made.
- World
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event in Manassas, Va., Jan. 23, 2024. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
12:39 IST, July 22nd 2024