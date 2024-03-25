×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

China Makes Absurd Claim Over Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh Again

On Monday, a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that India established the state of Arunachal Pradesh on "illegally occupied" territory.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again reiterated its claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.
Beijing: Despite facing pushback from New Delhi over its “absurd” claims over the Indian territory, China, on Monday, once again reiterated its claims over the state of Arunachal Pradesh. On Saturday, while responding to a question about China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh at the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar said, "This is not a new issue. I mean China has laid claim, it has expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous to begin with and remain ludicrous today."

“So, I think we've been very clear, very consistent on this. And I think you know that is something which will be part of the boundary discussions which are taking place,” he added. 

On Monday, during a routine press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reacted to EAM Jaishankar's comments, claiming that the border between India and China has never been settled. 

Zangnan (China's name for Arunachal Pradesh), Lin claimed, was always a part of China before it was “illegally occupied” by India. 

China has all along had an effective administration over the region, he said.

Claiming that it is an “indisputable fact”, he said India established the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh” in 1987 on the illegally occupied territory.

“We have issued strong statements against their actions and stressed their action is ineffective and this position of China has not been changed”, Lin said.

This is the fourth time this month China spoke about its claim over Arunachal Pradesh.

Beijing said it has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh on March 9 reiterating its claim over the area.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to the Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Whatsapp logo