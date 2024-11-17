sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:59 IST, November 17th 2024

Developed Countries Continuously Shifting Goals: India at COP 29

At COP29 in Baku, India expressed frustration with developed countries for not seriously discussing how to support climate action in developing nations.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
