Published 08:33 IST, July 20th 2024
‘Dialogue and Restraint': UN Chief Guterres Deeply Concerned Over Ongoing Bangladesh Violence
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the developments in Bangladesh closely and is deeply concerned by the ongoing violence, his spokesperson said
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
12:16 IST, July 19th 2024