Updated February 15th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Did Elon Musk's Twitter (X) Allow Terrorist Groups To Buy Blue Ticks?

A Tech Transparency Project (TTP) investigation showed that the company allowed the terrorist groups to buy blue ticks.

Digital Desk
Musk’s X Corp is providing premium, paid services to accounts for two leaders of a US designated terrorist group and several other organizations sanctioned by the US government, the report stated. The group identified more than a dozen X accounts for US-sanctioned entities that had a blue checkmark. CEO Musk rolled out the subscription scheme after he purchased twitter that could allow the customers to pay for the premium service. Along with the checkmarks, which are intended to confer legitimacy, X promises a variety of perks for premium accounts, including the ability to post longer text and videos and greater visibility for some posts.

Accounts linked with terror groups displaying the blue checkmarks?

The investigative agency identified several accounts linked with terror groups displaying the blue checkmarks including those belonging to leader of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah and others belonging to Iranian and Russian state-run media.  “X is engaging in financial transactions with these accounts, a potential violation of US sanctions,” the report said, questioning the payment service and its verification loophole.

Blue checkmark account that shows the name and profile image of Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, also indicates it is “ID verified.” This is a service that X offers to premium subscribers as a way to prevent impersonation.

X in its policy says that the blue check is marked basis verification by submitting the government-issued ID and a selfie. It remains unclear if Nasrallah followed this procedure. X also lends the verified accounts a “prioritized support.” TTP’s research depicts that Iran’s Press TV and Russia’s Tinkoff Bank, bore gold checkmarks. A gold checkmark indicates the account is a “Verified Organization,” the agency says. The service costs $1,000 per month.

X’s own rules suggest, that an entity or a person “may not purchase or use a Paid Service” if they are “a person with whom US persons are not permitted to have dealings pursuant to economic sanctions, including, without limitation, sanctions administered by the United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control or any other applicable sanctions authority ("Prohibited Person”).” It adds that this includes, “without limitation, persons located in, or ordinarily resident in, the following countries and regions: Cuba, Iran, the Ukraine regions of Crimea, North Korea and Syria.


 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

