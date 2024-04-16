Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has claimed that India was believed to be responsible for the attack on Amir Sarfraz Tamba, involved in the torture and death of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail back in 2013.

“Police are investigating the firing on Amir Tamba and so far, they suspect India is behind it. India was involved in four other murder incidents on a similar pattern as well. However, it will not be suitable to say anything until the investigation is complete,” Geo TV told Naqvi while addressing the media at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) office in Lahore.

For the unversed, Tamba, an accused in the murder of Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan Sarabjit Singh and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on April 14.

Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area of Lahore in Pakistan and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sarabjit's Daughter Suspects Hand of Pak Govt Behind Death Of Tamba

Sarabjit Singh’s daughter Swapandeep Kaur said, “One of those who killed my father in jail has been killed… It is the result of his own deeds. But I also think that this is a conspiracy of the Pakistani government. It is possible that the killed person knew some secrets that they wanted to conceal… What else can be expected from a country which does not believe in human rights.”

Sarabjit Singh's Harrowing Experience in Pakistan

Singh, 49, died of cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital Lahore in the wee hours of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

A group of Pakistani prisoners had attacked Singh with bricks and iron rods.