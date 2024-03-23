×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 02:56 IST

Did US Anticipate Russia Terror Attack? American Embassy Advisory Sure Suggests So

The attack followed a statement by the US Embassy in Moscow that urged Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital in view of an imminent attack.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
The attack followed a statement by the US Embassy in Moscow that urged Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital in view of an imminent attack.
The attack followed a statement by the US Embassy in Moscow that urged Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital in view of an imminent attack. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Moscow: As scores of people lost their lives in what is being seen as one of the deadliest attacks in the recent history of Russia, reports emerged that the US Embassy in Moscow, in a statement issued earlier this month, had urged the Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital in view of an imminent attack, a warning which is believed to have been repeated by several other Western embassies, the Associated Press reported.

The attack on Friday at Crocus City Hall – a large music venue on Moscow’s western edge – reportedly killed over 40 people while also leaving more than 100 people injured, according to Federal Security Service, Russia’s main domestic security and counter-terrorism agency. 

Advertisement

As the Russian authorities are investigating the attack on Moscow hall as terrorism, an advisory issued by the US Embassy in Russia on March 22, 2024 stated, “The Embassy is aware of reports of an ongoing terrorist incident at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow” and that the “US citizens should avoid the area and follow instructions of local authorities”.

“The US government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to American citizens in Russia is severely limited, particularly in areas far from the US embassy in Moscow, due to Russian government limitations on travel for US embassy personnel and staffing, and the ongoing suspension of operations, including consular services, at US consulates in Russia”, the advisory stated.

Advertisement

Several gunmen burst into the concert hall and sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the raid, which Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described as a “huge tragedy". 

Meanwhile, Russian news reports stated that the assailants threw explosives, triggering the massive blaze at the hall, which can accommodate up to 6,000 people. Videos from outside showed the building on fire, with a huge cloud of smoke rising through the night sky.

Advertisement

“At this time, US citizens are advised not to travel to Russia”, the advisory stated, further listing down the actions that could be taken, including monitoring local media for updates and reviewing the US State Department’s Russia Departure site for further information.

The attack took place as crowds gathered for performance by ‘Picnic’, a famous Russian rock band. 

Advertisement

White House spokesperson John Kirby, while responding to a question on the embassy's notice issued on March 7, said during a press briefing, "I don’t think that was related to this specific attack.”

“I’m not aware of any advance knowledge that we had of this terrible attack", news agency AP quoted Kirby as saying in response to a question about whether Washington had any prior information about the assault.

Advertisement

The deadliest attack in Russia in years came just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in an electoral landslide and at a time when the country's war in Ukraine dragged into a third year.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 02:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Moscow shooting

Moscow Hall Shooting

2 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

3 minutes ago
The attack followed a statement by the US Embassy in Moscow that urged Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital in view of an imminent attack.

Russia Attack: US Warned

6 minutes ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

21 minutes ago
The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

31 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

31 minutes ago
Zelenskyy

Attack on Russia

35 minutes ago
Kate Middleton

White House on Kate

44 minutes ago
cancer Kate Middleton and King Charles III

Kate Middleton Cancer

an hour ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

an hour ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

2 hours ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

2 hours ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

3 hours ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

3 hours ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 hours ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

3 hours ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

3 hours ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World9 hours ago

  2. 'Bade Bhai': PM Modi Receives Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award | LIVE

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo