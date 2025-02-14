Published 04:54 IST, February 14th 2025
Did USAID Interfere In US 2020, India 2024 Elections, Trump Responds
President Trump responds when asked whether USAID interfered in US elections 2020 and India's Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday said that USAID might have played a role in election interference in US elections 2020 and Indian elections 2024.
Responding to a question during a joint presser with PM Modi when asked, Does he believe that USAID had a role in election interference in US 2020 and Indian elections 2024, Trump said, “So it could have had a role. There are a lot of bad things that happened in 2020, I think bad things happened in 2024 but we won by tremendous margin, we won every swing state, we won the popular vote by millions of votes, it was too big… we are looking to go to a system now much different where there is one day voting, voter ID… we have to do that… and paper ballots, we want paper ballots, and when we do that, we are going to clean it up…”
“We had a great 2016 and have a much better 2020 election but bad things happen and we had the best of all. They say the US elections 2024 were the most consequential in history, 129 years most consequential so it was a great election and it gives a chance to work again with the Prime Minister and India… we are going to have a great relationship together,” President Trump said.
