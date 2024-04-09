×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Disinformation Row: Musk Claims X's Staff Threatened with Arrest in Brazil, Warns of Full Data Dump

Musk warned of "a full data dump" if failing to protect employees, as the Brazil Supreme Court opened an investigation into fake news allegations.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
File image of billionaire Elon Musk | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Brasilia: Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday claimed that the Brazilian employees of his social media company, X, are being threatened with arrest and urged for the need to move them to a safer place. If failing to do so, the tech mugol warned of "a full data dump," as the Brazil Supreme Court opened an investigation into fake news allegations.

Responding to a user on X, Musk wrote, "We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump."

He added, "They have been told they will be arrested."

This comes a day after a Brazilian judge on Monday opened an inquiry into Musk over charges of obstruction of justice. The probe as per the court document involves Musk's X for spreading fake news.

The row escalated after the billionaire challenged a decision by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, ordering the social media platform X to block certain accounts.

"X shall refrain from disobeying any court order already issued, including performing any profile reactivation that has been blocked by this Supreme Court," said Justice Alexandre.

Musk and X face a fine worth 100,000 reais ($19,740) per day, if they fail to block certain accounts, as per media reports.

Challenging Alexandre's orders, Musk alleged that the judge himself had "betrayed the constitution and the people of Brazil."

In a post on X, he said, "This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame @Alexandre, shame."

He even called these orders as the “most Draconian demands of any country on Earth.”

Published April 9th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

