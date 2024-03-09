Advertisement

Viral Video: A disturbing video has surfaced showing a guy punching two women—one of them elderly—in what appears to be an unprovoked attack. Due to the assault, the elderly woman lost consciousness and required hospitalization. The video was first shared in 2019. The incident allegedly took place in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.

The video, which has been re-shared on X (formerly Twitter), features two women walking along the street while a man can be seen approaching from the other direction. As he passes the two women, the man strikes them suddenly and walks away without saying anything. After that, one of the victims faints, leaving the other woman in shock. Over 10.4 million people saw the footage on the platform, and many of them appeared to be horrified by what happened.

Man punches two women walking past him in the chest for no apparent reason...



What's wrong with people? pic.twitter.com/FDrFfcBsLT — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) March 8, 2024

A senior citizen is shown in the video approaching a beggar in front of a shoe store, giving him some money, and then cautiously walking away in the direction of the two women. The man with the black plastic bag suddenly smacks the two women in the chest. The 81-year-old needed medical assistance after fainting on the ground. The man also struck the 36-year-old female victim. A nearby security system recorded the incident, which happened in Moldova's capital city of Chisinau, on camera.



