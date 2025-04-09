Dominican Republic Nightclub Tragedy: Toll Rises to Nearly 100, Over 160 Injured as Rescue Ops Continue

Puerto Rico: A tragic roof collapse during a lively merengue concert at Santo Domingo’s famed Jet Set nightclub has left at least 98 people dead and over 160 injured, officials confirmed Tuesday. The popular venue was packed with politicians, athletes, and civilians when disaster struck in the early hours.

With more than 12 hours passing since the collapse, rescue teams remained on-site as emergency personnel searched through the rubble of the single-story building. Juan Manuel Méndez, head of the Center of Emergency Operations, stated "clearing debris and searching for people” and would not rest until all survivors were accounted for. Three key areas within the club were being prioritized, Méndez added, "We’re hearing some sounds."

Basketball Players, Public Figures Among Victims

As per official reports, among those confirmed dead was Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province and sister of MLB star Nelson Cruz.

First lady Raquel Abraje said Cruz had called President Luis Abinader shortly before her death, stating she was trapped under the fallen roof.

“This is too great a tragedy,” she said.

The Dominican Republic’s Professional Baseball League announced the loss of former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, 51, and local baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera. Both were pulled from the debris and rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries, according to league spokesman Satosky Terrero.

The incident occurred when Merengue icon Rubby Pérez was performing. While initially it was believed he had been rescued, Méndez later clarified that crews were still searching for him.

Pérez’s manager, Enrique Paulino, recounted the moment the ceiling gave way. “It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” he said, mistaking the rumble for an earthquake. The group’s saxophonist did not survive.

Cause of Collapse Under Review

Authorities have yet to determine what caused the ceiling to cave in or when the last safety inspection of the Jet Set building took place. The club’s owner, Antonio Espaillat, returned from abroad late Tuesday and issued a brief statement: “There are no words to express the pain this event has caused. What happened has been devastating for everyone.”

Outside the nightclub, crowds held onto hope, singing hymns and praying together as rescue crews worked. Family and friends anxiously searched for loved ones, including Manuel Olivo Ortiz, whose son was still missing. “We’re holding on only to God,” he said.

President Luis Abinader visited the site and met with grieving families. “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub,” he wrote on X, pledging that rescue agencies were “working tirelessly.” At the scene, he told reporters, “We have faith in God that we will rescue even more people alive.”