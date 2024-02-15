Advertisement

Japan is always known for its culture and respect towards everything but this time the news is something different. Domino’s Pizza in Japan is in trouble after a video showed an employee doing something gross with pizza dough. The video got a lot of attention on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the worker is seen picking his nose with his gloved finger and then touching the dough.

The worker admitted to what he did when asked by The Japan News. He said he thought it would be funny but now wishes he hadn't done it. Because of this, Domino’s fired the employees involved.

Domino's Japan has apologized after someone uploaded a video that appears to show one of its employees picking his nose whole kneading pizza dough. The branch in question (in Amagasaki) was swiftly closed and the people involved may face legal action.pic.twitter.com/oeiqmMp6fY — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) February 12, 2024

Domino’s Pizza Japan said sorry on their social media. They said it happened at their store in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, after the store closed. The company said they didn't use any of the messed-up dough in their pizzas, and they threw away all of it.

In their apology, Domino’s promised to do better to stop things like this from happening again. They feel really sorry if this made customers uncomfortable. The store where this happened is closed for now, and the workers might face punishment, even from the law.

