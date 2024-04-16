Advertisement

In every organisation there is a leave policy about festivals, sick leave, casual leave, and many others, but a Chinese businessman has introduced a new kind of leave policy, “unhappy leaves.” These leaves are offered to the employees to ensure a better work-life balance.

Yu Donglai, the founder and chairman of Pang Dong Lai, said that the employees can request an additional 10 days of leave. He said, “everyone has times when they’re not happy, so if you’re not happy, do not come to work.” With this new leave, the founder said that the employees are free to determine their free rest hours, and “this leave cannot be denied by management. Denial is a violation.”

Apart from this policy, the company has 7 working hours and weekends off and can take 30 to 40 days of leave annually, as well as five days off during the Lunar New Year. Further, the founder said, “We do not want to be big. We want our employees to have a healthy and relaxed life, so that the company will too.” Freedom and love are important, he added.

Prior to this, the company also introduced a job-level certification system, for which Yu Donglai said, “Even a janitor can earn up to 500,000 yuan (US$70,000) annually as long as their professional capabilities reach a certain level.”

The news soon circulated on Chinese social media, and users on the site were supportive of this new policy.

One user said, “Such a good boss and this company culture should be promoted nationwide.”

Another one said, “I want to switch to Pang Dong Lai. I feel like I would gain happiness and respect there.”

A survey was done in China in 2021, and it stated that more than 65 percent of the employees feel tired and unhappy at work. Earlier, Yu Donglai had also condemned the overtime culture of Chinese bosses, saying, “Making staff work overtime is unethical and an expropriation of other people’s opportunities for growth.”

