Published 10:26 IST, August 21st 2024
'Donald Has No Empathy, Kamala Harris Respects Americans': Former Trump Official Takes Stage at DNC
During her speech at the convention with the theme, Grisham claimed that the former US President Trump has no empathy, morals and fidelity to the truth.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Donald Has No Empathy, Kamala Harris respects Americans': Former Trump Official Takes Stage at DNC | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:36 IST, August 21st 2024