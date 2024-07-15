Published 01:41 IST, July 16th 2024

Donald Trump Officially Becomes the Republican Nominee For President

A day after escaping an assassination attempt, former US President Donald Trump shared his harrowing experience in an interview with a leading daily. “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” he said aboard his plane en route to Milwaukee for the RNC. Thousands of Republicans are expected to come together to formally elect Trump as their 2024 presidential nominee. Stay tuned!