Donald Trump Blames Zelenskyy for Russia-Ukraine War, Said 'He Decided I Want to Fight'

Washington: US President Donald Trump , during a recent interview, was asked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War and he blamed Ukraine President Zelenskyy for the devastating war. Trump went on to say that he could have made a deal but Zelenskyy decided that ‘I want to fight’.

‘He Decided I Want to Fight’: Trump Blames Zelenskyy for Russia-Ukraine War

In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump said that the war between Russia and Ukraine should not have taken place in the first place because ‘Zelenskyy was fighting a much bigger entity, much bigger, much more powerful’ and that ‘he shouldn’t have done that, because we could have made a deal'. He further said, “I could have made that deal so easily, and Zelenskyy decided that 'I want to fight.”

‘There Would Not Have Been Crisis in Ukraine If Trump…’: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Friday (local time) that "the crisis in Ukraine" might have been prevented if US President Donald Trump was in power at the time, saying he was ready to talk with the him about the conflict, CNN reported.

Notably, Trump has long claimed that the war in Ukraine would not have happened under his watch, but on Friday, Putin suggested the same thing- while also repeating Trump's allegation that the 2020 US election was "stolen".

"I can't help but agree with (Trump) that if his victory had not been stolen in 2020, then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022," CNN quoted Putin as saying to a Russian TV channel.

"As for the issue related to negotiations - we have always said, and I will emphasize this once again, that we are ready for negotiations on the Ukrainian issue," he told the Russian TV channel. A day earlier the Kremlin said it was waiting on "signals" from Washington.

‘Putin Would Like to See Me… We’ll Meet As Soon As We Can': Trump

Trump has said in the past that he would end the war in Ukraine in "one day", but later gave his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg 100 days to find a solution.

Trump's new administration has so far not unveiled any concrete plan for how to achieve peace in Ukraine, but Trump said this week that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had told him he wants to make a deal and suggested Putin should also want to find a solution, as reported by CNN.

"So, I think Russia should want to make a deal. Maybe they want to make a deal. I think from what I hear, Putin would like to see me. We'll meet as soon as we can. I'd meet immediately. Every day we don't meet soldiers are being killed in a battlefield," Trump told reporters on Thursday.