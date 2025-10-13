Donald Trump Hails End Of 'Age Of Terror' In His Knesset Speech As 20 Israeli Hostages Return Home | Top 10 Quotes

Jerusalem: US President Donald Trump addressed the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Monday, declaring the end of the Israel-Hamas war as the historic dawn of a new Middle East. Trump called for the need for peace and prosperity in the region, urging Israel to translate its battlefield victories into lasting agreements. His speech was met with enthusiasm from the Israeli lawmakers, who chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation.

In his speech, Trump declared, "This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of the age of terror and death, and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God." He also stated that Israel has "won all that it can by force of arms" and that it's time to work towards peace and prosperity for the entire region.

The US president asserted that the recent ceasefire agreement was a big breakthrough, enabled by his administration's support of Israel's efforts against Iranian proxies, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump's Plane For Gaza

The ceasefire agreement calls for the release of the final hostages held by Hamas, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a partial pullback by Israeli forces from Gaza's main cities. Trump hopes to use this momentum to reshape the region and reset long-frayed relations between Israel and its Arab neighbours.

Trump also used the opportunity to settle political scores and thank his supporters, criticising Democratic predecessors and praising a top donor, Miriam Adelson, in the audience. In an unexpected detour, Trump called on the Israeli president to pardon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he described as "one of the greatest" wartime leaders.

Netanyahu faces corruption charges, although several hearings have been postponed during the conflict with Hamas. Trump pressed Israel to look past the war, saying the country "has won all that they can by force of arms". He urged Palestinians to "turn forever from the path of terror and violence" and focus on building their nation.

Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

Israel and Hamas are still in the early stages of implementing the first phase of Trump's plan, as the situation remains fragile. Negotiations over Gaza's postwar governance, the territory's reconstruction, and Israel's demand that Hamas disarm are ongoing. Israel has hinted that it may resume military operations if its demands are not met.

Notably, much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, and the territory's roughly 2 million residents continue to struggle in desperate conditions. Under the deal, Israel agreed to reopen five border crossings, which will help ease the flow of food and other supplies into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine. Additionally, roughly 200 US troops will help support and monitor the ceasefire deal.

After Israel, Trump will continue on to Egypt, where he will lead a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh with leaders from more than 20 countries on peace in Gaza and the broader Middle East. The truce remains tenuous, and the sides have not agreed on key issues. Despite the challenges, Trump remains optimistic about the prospects for peace in the region.

Here are the top 10 quotes from Trump's address to the Israeli Parliament:

Trump on the peace deal: “Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change.” Trump urges Israel to work towards peace: “You've won. I mean, you've won. Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.” Trump describes the peace deal as a new era in the Middle East: “This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.” Trump advises Palestinians to focus on building their nation: “After tremendous pain and death and hardship, now is the time to concentrate on building their people up instead of trying to tear Israel down.” Trump extends an olive branch to Iran: “The hand of friendship and cooperation is always open... We merely want to live in peace. We don't want any looming threats over our heads.” Trump jokingly advising Netanyahu to be more diplomatic: “Be nicer, Bibi, you're not at war.” Trump announcing the end of the war: "The war is over, OK? I think people are tired of it." Trump celebrating the peace deal: "Peace is no longer just a hope... it is a reality. Israel, with US help, has won." Netanyahu and Trump reaffirm their commitment to peace: "Mr. President, you are committed to this peace. I am committed to this peace. And together, Mr. President, we will achieve this peace." Trump joyfully announced the release of hostages: "The hostages are back. It feels so good to say it."