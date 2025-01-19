Trump Inauguration LIVE Updates: Celebration Begins With Fireworks | Image: Republic, AP

Donald Trump Inauguration 2025 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump is all set to return to the White House as 47th US President on January 20th, 2025, four years after leaving the city following the Capitol attack. Trump arrived in Washington on Saturday to celebrate with family and supporters.

The Republican will take oath inside the US Capitol due to rising cold temperatures.

“I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," Trump said in his post on X.