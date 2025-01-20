Donald Trump Inauguration 2025: US-President Elect Makes 10 Big Promises For 1st Day at White House

Washington DC: With just a few hours left for the inauguration ceremony, Donald Trump 's first day at the White House will be the busiest in US Presidential history. "Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen,” he said for Day 1.

The US-President elect vowed a blitz of emergency and important actions at a huge victory rally on the eve of the big event, starting with a crackdown on immigration, sealing the US border, and ending birthright citizenship. "Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country," said Trump to a cheering crowd in Washington. During his tenure as the US President for the second term, Trump aims to boost US energy production, pardon January 6 rioters, end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and remove federal workers deemed disloyal.

Take a Closer Look at 10 Promises Donald Trump Made:

Immigration: 'Largest Deportation Program in American History'

Trump has been repeatedly raising concerns over the increasing immigration in the United States. During his campaign rallies for the 2024 presidential race, Trump pledged to take swift action on Day 1 of his second term, vowing to declare a national emergency in response to the growing influx of undocumented immigrants. His plan includes a focus on detaining and removing individuals through the use of large detention facilities, with an emphasis on addressing what he refers to as the "invasion" of illegal immigration.

Speaking at a rally in North Carolina's Kinston on November 3, 2024, Trump said, "The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins. ... On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered."

Close US Borders

As part of his immigration plans, Trump is likely to close the US border on Day 1, in an attempt to halt illegal border crossings.

"And on Day 1, I will close the border, and I will stop the invasion of illegal criminals coming into our country," he said in a rally at Coachella in October 2024.

25% Tariff on Everything Imported From Mexico, Canada

One of the biggest moves, Donald Trump is to impose substantial tariffs on imports from key trade partners: Mexico, Canada and China.

On Day 1, he intends to enact a 25 per cent tariff on products from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States." — Trump said in a post on Truth Social on November 25, 2024.

End Russia-Ukraine War

Trump promised to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine before even taking office.