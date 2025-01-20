Published 10:56 IST, January 20th 2025
Trump 2.0 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump to Take Oath as 47th President of USA Today
Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, is set to be sworn in as the 47th president Today, taking charge as Republicans assume unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.
Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn-in first, taking the oath read by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on a bible given to him by his great-grandmother. Trump will follow, using both a family bible and the one used by President Abraham Lincoln at his 1861 inauguration as Chief Justice John Roberts administers his oath.
The inaugural festivities began Saturday, when Trump arrived in Washington on a government jet and viewed fireworks at his private golf club in suburban Virginia. On Sunday, he laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and rallied his supporters at Washington’s downtown Capital One Arena.
12:51 IST, January 20th 2025
Trump Boasts Economic Outlook
Since the election, “the stock market has surged” and “Bitcoin has shattered one record high after another,” Trump says.
12:49 IST, January 20th 2025
Trump Says Ceasefire Deal ‘Would Have Never Happened’ If He Weren’t Elected
12:48 IST, January 20th 2025
Trump Lauds TikTok’s Return
“As of today, TikTok is back,” Trump said to loud applause at a pre-inaugural rally in Washington. Trump credited TikTok with helping him perform much better with young voters than Republicans have historically.
“Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it. A lot of jobs. We don’t want to give our business to China. We don’t want to give our business to other people.”
11:55 IST, January 20th 2025
Trump Doubles Down on Immigration Comments
Trump repeated several of his campaign lines on immigration, including the unfounded claim that foreign governments are “emptying” their prisons, jails or mental institutions into the U.S.
He said the press excoriated him during the campaign for repeatedly bringing up the fictitious character Hannibal Lecter but suggested some of the immigrants living in the U.S. “are probably worse.”
The crowd applauded as he teased plans for mass deportation, without going into detail.
11:45 IST, January 20th 2025
Musk Says Trump Plans ‘Significant Changes’
Elon Musk, co-director of Trump’s DOGE initiative to dismantle parts of the federal government, stuttered a bit when he was invited onstage to discuss the program’s plans.
“What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, cement those changes and set the foundation for America to be strong for a century, for centuries, forever,” said Musk, dressed in a black overcoat and tie that was dressier than his typical attire.
“This victory is the start, really,” he said.
10:50 IST, January 20th 2025
Trump Says He’ll Visit Los Angeles Wildfire Wreckage on Friday
Trump shared plans to travel to L.A. on Friday to survey the damage of wildfires that killed at least 27 people and scorched the largest urban area of California in at least 40 years.
Trump said he’s praying for the survivors of the Los Angeles wildfires and will help rebuild the city “more beautiful” than ever before.
10:49 IST, January 20th 2025
Bidens Plan to Vacation in California After Inauguration
Biden and his wife Jill will travel to Santa Ynez, Calif. on Monday after attending Trump’s inauguration, the White House announced.
They will depart the Capitol after the ceremony and attend a farewell event with former staffers at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington before boarding an Air Force plane for the trip.
10:47 IST, January 20th 2025
Trump to Sign Barrage of Executive Orders on Immigration, Border Security, Energy
Soon after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump is likely to sign a barrage of executive orders, including those related to immigration, border security, energy and governance, his close aide revealed on Sunday.An executive order is an order issued unilaterally by the president which carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not require Congressional approval. Though the Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in the court of law.
