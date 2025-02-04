Fairness for All!: Donald Trump Pauses Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Sows Uncertainty Over China

Washington: On Monday, President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension of his "tariff threats" against Canada and Mexico, signalling a pause in escalating trade tensions. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed satisfaction with the initial development, stating, "I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for 30 days to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured." He added, "FAIRNESS FOR ALL!"

This pause offers a cooling-off period between the US, Mexico, and Canada following a tense few days. However, Trump's tariffs on China are set to take effect on Tuesday, February 4, though he has indicated plans to engage in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.

Both Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that the US had agreed to delay the implementation of the tariffs. This comes as the US's neighbouring countries imposed retaliatory tariffs against America following Trump's decision.

Productive, Respectful Conversation: Mexico on Trump's 30-Day Halt

Sheinbaum shared on social media, "We had a productive and respectful conversation with President Trump, reaffirming our commitment to strong bilateral ties and national sovereignty. As part of our agreements, Mexico will reinforce its northern border to combat drug trafficking."

The monthlong tariff pause follows what Trump described as a "very friendly conversation" with Sheinbaum. Trump expressed his optimism about the upcoming negotiations, saying, "I look forward to participating in those negotiations with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries."

The discussions will be led by key US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce nominee Howard Lutnick, alongside high-level representatives from Mexico. Sheinbaum announced that Mexico would deploy 10,000 members of its National Guard to reinforce the northern border and emphasised the US's commitment to halting the flow of high-powered weapons into Mexico.

Good Call With President Trump: Trudeau

Meanwhile, expressing his relief, Trudeau, in a post on X, stated, "I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, listing cartels as terrorists, ensuring 24/7 surveillance, launching a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, and investing $200 million into combating fentanyl and money laundering. The proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together."

Trump's recent actions included imposing steep tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, citing threats to national security. These tariffs included a 25% duty on imported goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tax on Chinese exports.

While the prospect of an escalating trade war seems less likely, uncertainty remains. Canada and Mexico have secured a reprieve, but Trump could renew tariffs at any time and has already signalled plans to impose taxes on European Union imports.

This uncertainty leaves the global economy in a state of flux, unsure whether a crisis has been averted or if further challenges loom in the coming weeks.