Published 08:09 IST, November 15th 2024
Donald Trump Picks Anti-Vaccine Activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as Health Secretary
Robert F Kennedy Jr will be the next United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday.
Robert F Kennedy Jr will be the next United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday. | Image: AP
