Donald Trump Qatar Visit: Qatar Inks Massive Rs 16.7 Lakh Crore Jet Deal With Boeing During US President’s Visit

Donald Trump Qatar Visit: In a landmark visit to the Gulf region, US President Donald Trump witnessed the signing of a massive $200 billion (Rs 16.7 lakh crore approx.) agreement between Qatar and Boeing for the purchase of 160 jets for Qatar Airways, according to a Reuters Report.

The deal, formalised during Trump's visit to Doha, underscores deepening economic and defence ties between the United States and Qatar.

Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the signing ceremony in the Qatari capital, marking a significant development in the bilateral relationship.

"The two nations have taken their relationship to another level," Sheikh Tamim remarked following discussions with the former president.

A Controversial Gift

Adding intrigue to the visit, Trump announced that he was prepared to accept a luxury Boeing 747 8 jumbo jet from Qatar’s ruling family as a gift. The aircraft, which could potentially be converted into a presidential plane, sparked immediate debate in Washington.

While U.S. officials stated that a final decision had not yet been made by the Qatari government, Trump defended the move in a post on his social media platform. “So the fact that the Defence Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40-year-old Air Force One… so bothers the Crooked Democrats,” Trump wrote, calling it a fiscally responsible solution to ongoing delays and cost overruns in the Air Force One replacement project.

The current presidential aircrafts—two modified Boeing 747s—are more than 30 years old. Boeing is under contract to build new versions, but the project has suffered significant delays and cost overruns, with the company reportedly losing billions of dollars.

Strengthening Regional Ties

Trump’s visit also included high-level talks at a summit between the United States and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the summit, Trump reiterated America’s strategic commitment to the Gulf region and held a side meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, one day after lifting U.S. sanctions on Syria.

On the first day of his visit, Trump received a lavish welcome in Riyadh, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia inked a $142 billion defense sales agreement, forming part of a broader Saudi commitment to invest $600 billion in the U.S. economy.

