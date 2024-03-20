Advertisement

Former US President, Donald Trump, has ruled out Indian-origin American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy from his running mate list but may still be considering him for a cabinet position.

Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the 2024 Republican nominee contest on January 15 after the Iowa Caucuses, endorsed Trump for the 45th President of the United States. Speculations were rife that the 38-year-old might ultimately be Trump’s top choice for his 2024 VP pick due to their proximity.

The report that Ramaswamy has been dropped from Trump’s running mate list was first reported by Bloomberg. Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, in a statement to The Post, said “There’s a lot of press speculation, but I can tell you Vivek’s top focus is making sure we get President Trump elected so that we can take America First to the next level.”

McLaughlin continued, “This country [US] would be lucky to have him serve in the next administration and beyond. In the meantime, Vivek is focused on driving change in the private sector and reforming our economy, including by continuing to push back against the ESG cancer in corporate America.”

In January, some American broadcasters suggested that Ramaswamy is unlikely to be the VP pick for the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee. During the Iowa caucuses, Trump and Ramaswamy had a heated exchange. Trump slammed the young contender on Truth Social as “sly.” The 2024 Republican frontrunner derided Ramaswamy’s what he described as the “deceitful campaign tricks” and not being the real supporter of the “Make America Great Again” campaign.

At the time, Jason Miller, Trump’s advisor had also ruled out Ramaswamy as Trump’s running mate saying, “It’s pretty safe to say it won’t be Vivek.” He went on to add, "Apparently somebody has decided to list out everyone who has ever met President Trump and is now speculating as to their potential participation in a second Trump administration. The truth is that unless you hear it directly from President Trump or his campaign, this is all BS.”