×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Donald Trump Rules Out Vivek Ramaswamy From Running Mate List

Speculations were rife that the 38-year-old might ultimately be Trump’s top choice for his 2024 VP pick.

Reported by: Digital Desk
trump vivek ramaswamy
Former Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy embraces Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former US President, Donald Trump, has ruled out Indian-origin American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy from his running mate list but may still be considering him for a cabinet position.

Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the 2024 Republican nominee contest on January 15 after the Iowa Caucuses, endorsed Trump for the 45th President of the United States. Speculations were rife that the 38-year-old might ultimately be Trump’s top choice for his 2024 VP pick due to their proximity.

Advertisement

The report that Ramaswamy has been dropped from Trump’s running mate list was first reported by Bloomberg. Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, in a statement to The Post, said “There’s a lot of press speculation, but I can tell you Vivek’s top focus is making sure we get President Trump elected so that we can take America First to the next level.”

McLaughlin continued, “This country [US] would be lucky to have him serve in the next administration and beyond. In the meantime, Vivek is focused on driving change in the private sector and reforming our economy, including by continuing to push back against the ESG cancer in corporate America.”

Advertisement

In January, some American broadcasters suggested that Ramaswamy is unlikely to be the VP pick for the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee. During the Iowa caucuses, Trump and Ramaswamy had a heated exchange. Trump slammed the young contender on Truth Social as “sly.” The 2024 Republican frontrunner derided Ramaswamy’s what he described as the “deceitful campaign tricks” and not being the real supporter of the “Make America Great Again” campaign.

At the time, Jason Miller, Trump’s advisor had also ruled out Ramaswamy as Trump’s running mate saying, “It’s pretty safe to say it won’t be Vivek.” He went on to add, "Apparently somebody has decided to list out everyone who has ever met President Trump and is now speculating as to their potential participation in a second Trump administration. The truth is that unless you hear it directly from President Trump or his campaign, this is all BS.”

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli's dream

2 minutes ago
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

2 minutes ago
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

4 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

7 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

8 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

9 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

9 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

9 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

11 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

11 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

12 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

14 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

17 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

18 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

19 minutes ago
Six Best Zodiac Signs Known For Their Parenting Prowess

Zodiac Signs As Parents

20 minutes ago
Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo