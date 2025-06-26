'Lunatic, Terrible, Ridiculous': Donald Trump's Big Meltdown as Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayor Race

Washington: US President Donald Trump slammed Zohran Mamdani after the 33-year-old New York State Assemblyman defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for the New York City mayoral race.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump called Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic” and mocked his appearance, voice, and political support.

“Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” Trump wrote. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart,” Trump added, also mocking Mamdani’s support from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others, calling them “AOC+3, Dummies ALL.”

Trump also took a swipe at Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, referring to him as the “Great Palestinian Senator” and accusing him of “groveling” over Mamdani’s rise.

The president, currently attending the NATO Summit, followed up with another post mocking the Democratic Party. He sarcastically suggested that they could revive their chances by nominating more far-left leaders like Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett. Trump ended his rant saying, “The country is really SCREWED.”