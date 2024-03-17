×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Donald Trump's Jan. 6 Hostage Rhetoric ‘Unacceptable’: Ex US VP Mike Pence

That rhetoric is “unacceptable,” Pence said, adding that the incident was tragic and that he witnessed shocking acts.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AP
Former US President Mike Pence speaking at National Review Ideas Summit. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ex Vice President of the United States who held office during the former administration of Donald Trump, Mike Pence, on Sunday repeated that he won't be endorsing Trump.

Speaking at ”Face the Nation" Pence slammed Trump for calling people detained in connection to Jan. 6 insurrection as “hostages.”

Advertisement

That rhetoric is “unacceptable,” Pence said, adding that the incident was tragic and that he witnessed shocking acts such as attacks on police officers.

“People who ransacked the Capitol shall be held to account,” Pence maintained. "I think it's very unfortunate at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza," Pence added. “I cannot, in good faith, endorse Trump,” the former US Vice President maintained.

Advertisement

“I think it’s very unfortunate. At a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza, that the President or any other leaders would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as hostages,” said Pence. “And it’s just, it’s just unacceptable,” Pence reiterated.

As the MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol building to halt the certification of the then Democratic candidate Joe Biden, they chanted outside the building,“Hang Mike Pence!” The former US VP slammed Trump for falsely claiming that Pence had the power to halt the certification process.

Advertisement

“I was there on January 6. I have no doubt in my mind that some people were caught up in the moment and that entered the Capitol and they’re certainly entitled to due process of law for any nonviolent activities that day,” Pence told the moderator. “But the assaults on police officers ultimately in an environment that claimed lives is something that I think was tragic that day, and I’ll never diminish it.”

Republican frontrunner for the 2024 US election, Trump earlier referred to Jan. 6 prisoners as hostages. He said, “They’ve been treated terribly and very unfairly, and you know that, and everybody knows that. And we’re going to be working on that soon, the first day we get into office, we’re going to save our country, and we’re going to work with the people to treat those unbelievable patriots and they were unbelievable patriots and are.”

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Impeccable Paintings

Nature On Canvas

a few seconds ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

3 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

5 minutes ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

5 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

10 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

13 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

14 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

17 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

17 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

20 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

21 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

21 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

22 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

36 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

40 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

43 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

an hour ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIR Filed Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in Mahadev App Case

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo