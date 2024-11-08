Throwback: When Trump Got the Internet Talking With His Anti-Kamala Harris Salsa Dance

Donald Trump ’s journey has been nothing short of unprecedented. From a real estate mogul and reality TV icon, Trump now holds the distinction of being both the first former U.S. President to be convicted of a crime and the oldest person to secure a second presidential term at the age of 78.

Despite the challenges, including two assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign, Trump’s popularity remained unwavering. His campaign rallies consistently drew large crowds, with Trump never missing a chance to “shake his legs on the YMCA song,” which became his campaign anthem.

However, a new video circulating online shows a different tune: Trump dancing to an anti- Kamala Harris salsa song. Titled "Que Mala Kamala," this video was shared on his YouTube channel, giving supporters a glimpse of his continued defiance and resilience. The video was shared one month ago but it has resurfaced after Donald Trump has won the US President Race for 2025.

Check Out the Viral Video

Trump’s influence on American politics has been constant since he first took office in 2016. When he lost the 2020 presidential race, Trump refused to concede, leading to a controversial period that saw his supporters storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden ’s victory.