Published 08:12 IST, October 25th 2024
Donald Trump Takes Narrow Lead Over Kamala Harris in US Presidential Polls Survey
In the seven battleground states, Trump leads 48 per cent to 47 per cent, within four per cent margin of error for that portion of the poll.
- World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
In the seven battleground states, Trump leads 48 per cent to 47 per cent, within four per cent margin of error for that portion of the poll | Image: AP News
