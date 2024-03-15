×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Dosa Goes Global: Sri Lankan 'Dosa Man' Serves Up Delicious & Gluten-Free South Indian Dishes

Meet Kandaswamy Thirukumar, the Sri Lankan 'Dosa Man' who's serving up South Indian delights on the streets of New York.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Sri Lankan 'Dosa Man' Serves Up Delicious & Gluten-Free South Indian Dishes
Sri Lankan 'Dosa Man' Serves Up Delicious & Gluten-Free South Indian Dishes | Image:nydosas.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
When it comes to South Indian cuisine, the one dish that stands out the most is dosa. That crispy and crunchy thin layer of batter filled with potato stuffing and served with sambhar. This dish from south India has reached every corner of the world and has made it to all the food outlets. From food stalls to 5-star restaurants, Dosa has a place on every menu. And now a Sri Lankan man is making dosa on his cart in Manhattan’s Washington, New York. 

According to the customer who comes and eats here, NY Dosas Cart has been hosting guests and attracting the media for decades. And now he is known as the ‘Dosa Man’ in New York. 

How did Kandaswamy Thirukumar Become The ‘Dosa Man’?

Kandaswamy Thirukumar opened his Dosa cart in 2001, and he is Sri Lankan by origin. According to him, people used to say that it would not work out, but he didn’t give up on it. He said, "I didn't give up. I tried my best." And as of now, he has customers all over the state of New York and neighbouring states as well.

According to Open Magazine, he was facilitated with the Vendy Award in 2007 in New York’s annual competition for the Best Street Food Vendor. And his cart was featured in New York Magazine as one of the top 20 food carts in New York. And on top of that, he is listed in the guidebooks of 42 countries. He said, "I want dosa to be eaten sort of internationally."

What’s The Menu At NY Dosas?

The NY Dosa has a website, and according to it, you will get vegetarian and gluten-free dishes here. The menu has masala dosa, Special Pondicherry, Mixed Vegetable Uthappam, Idly Lunch, Jaffna Lunch, Roti & Veg, Singapore Noodles, and Samosa. The opening time of this cart is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the website suggests that you keep checking the social media handles for updates.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Viral

