Published 14:31 IST, July 13th 2024
Dozens of Bodies Recovered From Rubble-Covered Streets of Gaza City Post Israeli Assault
Civil defence workers on Friday dug bodies out of collapsed buildings and pulled them off rubble-covered streets after Israeli assault in a Gaza
- World
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dozens of Bodies Recovered From Rubble-Covered Streets of Gaza City Post Israeli Assault | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
14:31 IST, July 13th 2024