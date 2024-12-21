Dramatic Video! Moment When German Police Arrested the Christmas Market Attack Suspect

In the footage, the suspect is seen lying on the ground as a police officer, holding a handgun, commands him to remain still | Image: AP

A dramatic footage has surfaced, capturing the exact moment when German police arrested the suspect behind the horrific car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday.

The suspect was apprehended while lying on the ground near a vehicle after ramming an SUV into the Christmas market, leaving two people dead, including a child, and injuring 68 others.

In the footage, the suspect is seen lying on the ground as a police officer, holding a handgun, commands him to remain still. Minutes later, other police officers arrive and take the man into custody.

The incident has shattered the festive spirit in the city, turning it into a moment of grief and shock.



Who is the Christmas Market Attack Suspect?

Tamara Zieschang, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian man, is the interior minister for the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The man, who moved to Germany in 2006, has been working as a doctor in the town of Bernburg, about 36 kilometers south of Magdeburg.

Saxony-Anhalt's Governor, Reiner Haseloff, assured the public that there is currently no further threat to the city, stating that, based on the latest information, the suspect is believed to have acted alone, a local news outlet reported.

This incident comes eight years after a similar attack in Berlin, when an Islamic extremist drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market, killing 13 people and injuring many others. The attacker was later shot and killed in Italy.

Incident at Magdeburg's Old Market

The attack took place around 7:04 PM at the Magdeburg Christmas market in the Old Market area, near the Town Hall and close to the River Elbe. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a dark BMW suddenly speeding into the crowd of holiday shoppers, causing chaos and destruction. Many described scenes of terror as the car crashed into stalls and people, leaving a trail of injured victims.