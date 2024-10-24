sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:58 IST, October 24th 2024

Drove Away Chinese Ship From Disputed Area In South China Sea: Indonesia Maritime Security Agency

Indonesian patrol ships drove a Chinese coast guard vessel away from a survey vessel in a disputed area of the South China Sea for the second time in four days

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Indonesia says it drove away Chinese ship navigating near its survey vessel in South China sea
Indonesia says it drove away Chinese ship navigating near its survey vessel in South China sea | Image: AP
