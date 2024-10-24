Published 17:58 IST, October 24th 2024
Drove Away Chinese Ship From Disputed Area In South China Sea: Indonesia Maritime Security Agency
Indonesian patrol ships drove a Chinese coast guard vessel away from a survey vessel in a disputed area of the South China Sea for the second time in four days
Indonesia says it drove away Chinese ship navigating near its survey vessel in South China sea | Image: AP
