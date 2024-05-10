A report in the 'Jamaica Observer' said the flight carries 253 foreigners and they were refused entry by immigration officials in view of security concerns. | Image:X@ModJapan_en

A chartered flight originating from Dubai and bound for the picturesque Jamaican capital of Kingston found itself diverted back to its starting point after local authorities raised concerns over documentation issues involving several Indian passengers.

According to statements from the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the flight, carrying a mix of nationalities including Indian citizens, arrived in Kingston on May 2 with intentions for tourism. Despite having prior hotel bookings, the tourists' documentation failed to satisfy Jamaican immigration officials, prompting their decision to deny entry.

The situation escalated when the flight, reportedly with 253 foreigners on board, was refused entry due to security concerns cited by immigration officials.

In response to the developments, the Indian passengers, along with the entire flight, were ordered to return to Dubai, departing Kingston on May 7.